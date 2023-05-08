99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Happy to be outside

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a person outside by a tree.
Weather drawing by Oliver Potvin of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Oliver Potvin
Today at 8:15 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: So you think this has been a snowy winter
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Graphic showing critical fire conditions in Minnesota.
Local
Weather: Extreme fire risk conditions prompt expanded Red Flag Warning
May 02, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Warm spring days are not as warm as warm summer days
May 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A flyer for Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation's 25th anniversary celebration.
Local
BLACF celebrates 25th anniversary, new hire for donor relations and communications
May 06, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke