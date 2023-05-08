99¢/month for 3 months
Monday, May 8
Weather
Weather Drawing: Happy to be outside
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Oliver Potvin of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By
Oliver Potvin
Today at 8:15 AM
