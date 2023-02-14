99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Happy Valentine's Day!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of hearts for Valentine's Day.
Weather drawing by Isabel Hollingsworth of Mrs. Johnson's fourth grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
By Isabel Hollingsworth
February 14, 2023 08:15 AM
