Weather

Weather Drawing: Have a great day!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a anthropomorphic cup head with a human body.
Weather drawing by August McGillis of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By August McGillis
Today at 7:57 AM

