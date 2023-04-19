99¢/month for 3 months
Wednesday, April 19
Weather
Weather Drawing: Having fun in the sun
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Eva Tretter of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By
Eva Tretter
Today at 3:27 AM
