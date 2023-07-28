Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Weather Drawing: Hello, kitty!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a cat's face.
Weather drawing by Eilythia Kampa of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Eilythia Kampa
Today at 4:27 AM

