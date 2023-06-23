Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Here comes the rainbow

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a rainbow.
Weather drawing by Alanna of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Irrigation is causing the Earth to move
June 23, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: After 3 years of La Niña, here comes El Niño
June 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Bee campus.JPG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Bee Campus
June 21, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Classic Scorpion snowmobiles are on display during the Scorpion Homecoming and Ice Fishing Contest Saturday at Crosby Memorial Park. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video)
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club of America hosts summer meeting in Cuyuna lakes area
June 21, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
N2306P49005H.jpg
Local
Canine influenza outbreak continues
June 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062123-CO-weekly-reports-nuisance-bears.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Anybody home? Nuisance black bear reports continue
June 21, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Family digging worms
Local
These kids have worms - and are ready to sell to anglers
June 21, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward