Weather Drawing: Historic Brainerd

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of Brainerd's historic water tower.
Weather drawing by Amirah Cosgrove of Mrs. Payne's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
January 14, 2023 07:15 AM
Construction on Brainerd's historic water tower began in 1919 and wrapped up Dec. 10, 1920.

Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGEDUCATION
A drawing of several different creatures.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Creatures of all kinds
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 13, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Vincent Ly
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dakotas are having a cold winter, but not the rest of the US
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.
January 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Drawing of woods at night in winter.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Wild woods in winter
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 12, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Brayden Hancock
Vergas, MN snow curl
Weather
What makes snow curl off of the roof?
Sometimes it seems like snow can defy gravity and it makes a pretty wicked view when conditions are just right.
January 11, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka