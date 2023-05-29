99¢/month for 3 months
Monday, May 29
Weather
Weather Drawing: Honoring the fallen
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Joe Johnson of Mrs. Payne's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Joe Johnson
Today at 3:57 AM
