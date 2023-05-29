Weather Drawing: Honoring the fallen

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honoring the fallen

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of an American flag behind veterans' grave stones in honor of Memorial Day.
Weather drawing by Joe Johnson of Mrs. Payne's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Joe Johnson
Today at 3:57 AM

Weather
John Wheeler: Weather is not that big of a killer
May 28, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: This is cold core funnel season in cold core funnel country
May 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: When is rain a shower?
May 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
