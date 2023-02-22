99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Hooray for snow!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a smiling snowman.
Weather drawing by Bentley Mohs of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Bentley Mohs
February 22, 2023 07:27 AM
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Big snowflakes can make for deep accumulations
February 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Wed., February 22
February 21, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Chart showing predicted snowfall totals.
Weather
‘Historic’ winter storm on its way to Minnesota
February 21, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson