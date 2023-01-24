Without the greenhouse effect, the average temperature around the world would be around 30 degrees below freezing.

Most of our region went into winter somewhat dry and we should expect that most of the water in the snow will be wasted.

Aeromancy refers to the art of telling the future by means of interpreting atmospheric conditions.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.