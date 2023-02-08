99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Into the pines

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of pine trees.
Weather drawing by Aven Meyer of Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Aven Meyer
February 08, 2023 06:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGEDUCATION
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The horrific number of deaths from the recent earthquake in Turkey is not a surprise.
In 1999, an earthquake of similar magnitude in Turkey resulted in 17,000 deaths.
February 08, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Changing weather is far from weird
Weather changing from one kind to another within a single day is what truly defines our climate.
February 08, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Melting snow can be just as slippery as ice
Ice is slippery because the pressure of weight causes a thin layer of the ice to melt.
February 08, 2023 12:08 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
A drawing of mountains.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Before the blue mountains
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
February 07, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Wesley Norman