Weather Drawing: Keep the world safe

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a half polluted Earth.
Weather drawing by Amirah Cosgrove of Mrs. Payne's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Amirah Cosgrove
Today at 3:27 AM

Trumpeters in Downer.PNG
Weather
Weather Gallery April 19
April 19, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
A graphic showing snow and ice possibilities.
Local
Weather: A wintry mix into Friday could worsen flooding
April 19, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Seasonal Lag.JPG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Seasonal Lag
April 19, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Must Reads
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Camp Ripley official updates county on 2022 activities, 2023 events
April 20, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Timber sales on the rise in Cass County
April 20, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
prm-2023-BPS-spring-issue.jpg
Community
Brainerd Public Schools Magazine - Spring 2023
April 19, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
The Mississippi River running high.
Local
Parks and streets close as Brainerd floods
April 17, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report