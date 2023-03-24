99¢/month for 3 months
Friday, March 24
Weather
Weather Drawing: Let the sun shine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Bryson Kelm of Mrs. Wyman's second grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By
Bryson Kelm
Today at 3:57 AM
What To Read Next
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Forests vs. fields
March 23, 2023 11:30 AM
·
By
Jesse Ritka
Weather
Weather Drawing: Fun in the forest
March 23, 2023 03:57 AM
·
By
Aspen White
Weather
Wet, heavy snow blankets Brainerd area after storm
March 22, 2023 12:59 PM
·
By
Matt Erickson
Get Local
Must Reads
Local
Brainerd announces Teacher of the Year
March 22, 2023 12:28 PM
·
By
Tim Speier
Minnesota
Bemidji woman found guilty in murder of brother-in-law
March 23, 2023 06:48 PM
·
By
Madelyn Haasken
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Shelters left on ice removed, snowmobiling season continues
March 23, 2023 10:57 AM
·
By
Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
·
By
Travis G. Grimler
