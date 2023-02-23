99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Mythical majesty

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a dragon on a hill.
Weather drawing by Abel of Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
February 23, 2023 08:27 AM
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

