Weather Drawing: Never too late to celebrate
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The environment for freezing drizzle is a moist layer of air underneath a layer of dry air, which can be difficult to identify.
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
The snow emergency begins at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
It is important to know that Wind Chill is a number calculated from a formula and not something that can be measured empirically.