Weather Drawing: Oh deer, it's snowing
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The 1610 discovery that Jupiter had four moons rocked the philosophical world.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather changing from one kind to another within a single day is what truly defines our climate.