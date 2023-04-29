99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Oh happy day!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of the word "Happy" on top of a rainbow.
Weather drawing by Piper Svoboda of Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Piper Svoboda
Today at 3:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
Milder and Drier Pattern
April 26, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Tornado Siren.JPG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Tornado Sirens
April 26, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
High water in Aitkin
Local
Flood waters set to recede on Mississippi River — for now
April 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Islay Peterson flips noodles in a pan during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Local
Feeling the heat: Pillager culinary students cook their way to nationals
April 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Firefighters respond to illegal burning of brush in Brainerd
April 28, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
050621.N.BD.InglewoodConstruction1.jpg
Local
Highway 210 lane closure at Inglewood Drive in Baxter begins May 1
April 28, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr