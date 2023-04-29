99¢/month for 3 months
Saturday, April 29
Weather
Weather Drawing: Oh happy day!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Piper Svoboda of Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Piper Svoboda
Today at 3:27 AM
