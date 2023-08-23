Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather Drawing: Old Glory stands tall

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of an American flag under a bright sun.
Weather drawing by Ivy Morales of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Ivy Morales
Today at 4:27 AM

