Weather

Weather Drawing: On the road again

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a car on a road between two trees.
Weather drawing by Hadleigh Kleinschmidt of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Hadleigh Kleinschmidt
March 08, 2023 03:27 AM
