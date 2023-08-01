Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Tuesday, August 1
Weather
Weather Drawing: Our flag is flying high
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Damian Addison of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Damian Addison
Today at 3:57 AM
Weather Drawing: Day and night
1d ago
Weather Drawing: Smile for Jake
3d ago
Weather Drawing: Hello, kitty!
4d ago
Weather Drawing: Good day to be outside
5d ago
Weather Drawing: At the end of the rainbow
6d ago
Weather Drawing: Going to be a warm one
Jul 25
Weather Drawing: Surf's up!
Jul 24
Weather
John Wheeler: The smell of rain
49m ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
Drought reaches severe levels throughout Brainerd region
22h ago
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
John Wheeler: A moonless sky mid-month should make for great stargazing
1d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
Drought reaches severe levels throughout Brainerd region
22h ago
·
By
Matt Erickson
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What should I check my vehicle for before leaving on a road trip?
15h ago
·
By
Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Local
Education is key as cannabis becomes legal Aug. 1
1d ago
·
By
Tim Speier
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
·
By
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
