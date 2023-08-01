Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Our flag is flying high

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of an American flag.
Weather drawing by Damian Addison of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Damian Addison
Today at 3:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The smell of rain
49m ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Graphic showing drought conditions in Minnesota.
Weather
Drought reaches severe levels throughout Brainerd region
22h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A moonless sky mid-month should make for great stargazing
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic showing drought conditions in Minnesota.
Weather
Drought reaches severe levels throughout Brainerd region
22h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
073123-ask-a-trooper-summer-trouble.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What should I check my vehicle for before leaving on a road trip?
15h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
3043326+Marijuana---Leaf-Hand.jpg
Local
Education is key as cannabis becomes legal Aug. 1
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal