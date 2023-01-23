Most of the Dust Bowl era winters in our region were mild and dry, with very little snow and many days well above freezing.

Without the greenhouse effect, the average temperature around the world would be around 30 degrees below freezing.

Most of our region went into winter somewhat dry and we should expect that most of the water in the snow will be wasted.

Weather Drawing: Owls on the outside Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.