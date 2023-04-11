99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Perfect spring day

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of flowers beneath a tree.
Weather drawing by Nora Eastman of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Nora Eastman
Today at 3:27 AM

What To Read Next
Close up of ice coating bittersweet.
Local
Weather script about to flip in the Brainerd area
April 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Interstate drifts.JPG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: April blizzards
April 05, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 5, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Must Reads
0323atv.jpg
Local
Brainerd man dies in ATV crash
April 10, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
April 10, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cal Thomas
Members Only
Columns
Cal Thomas: Trump unites, then divides
April 10, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas | Tribune Content Agency
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Man charged with sexually assaulting multiple girls at Brainerd business
April 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier