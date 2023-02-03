99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Weather Drawing: Pick a season

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of rainy weather and sunny weather.
Weather drawing by Brielle Olson of Mrs. Graumann's first grade class at Baxter Elemetary School.
February 03, 2023 08:15 AM
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
February 02, 2023 11:55 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Talk of a new World Calendar has faded
This calendar was designed so that every day each year would fall on the same weekday.
February 02, 2023 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
Wind chill advisory chart.
Weather
Frigid weather should ease by the weekend
The National Weather Service in Duluth at the same time issued a wind chill advisory from 6 a.m. Thursday through noon on Friday
February 01, 2023 07:08 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
Polar bear experiment
Weather
Experiment: how arctic animals stay warm in the frigid air
Weather Wednesday
February 01, 2023 12:45 PM
By  Jesse Ritka