Weather Drawing: Racing down the snow hill

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a person racing down a snow-covered hill in a sled.
Weather drawing by Thomas Gerover of Mrs. Bender's second grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By Thomas Gerover
March 06, 2023 03:57 AM
