News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Ready for Christmas

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of Christmas presents.
Weather drawing by Alila of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
December 14, 2022 08:15 AM
By Dispatch staff report
