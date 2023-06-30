Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather Drawing: Relaxing at the beach

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of people at the beach as a huge sun sets.
Weather drawing by Dahlia of Mrs. Payne's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:27 AM

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
Fireworks.JPG
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Fireworks and the forecast
June 28, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Earth's hottest temperature is unknown
June 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Is our weather really getting funnier?
June 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Family waiting in the rain for their children to compete at Madden's Pine Beach East in Drive, Chip and Putt.
Local
Rainy day on the links
June 29, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Nisswa Turtle Races on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nisswa.
Local
Nisswa Turtle Races 062823 klick! Gallery
June 29, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
The cast of a musical rehearses on a stage.
Arts and Entertainment
Brainerd Community Theatre presents Disney's ‘High School Musical JR’
June 28, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Photos of the Brainerd Warrior softball and baseball fields at Adamson Field
Members Only
Prep
Athletics: Warrior Athletics continuous successful tradition with eye on improving
June 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop