Monday, April 3
Weather
Weather Drawing: Remember spring?
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Mason Cahill of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By
Mason Cahill
Today at 3:27 AM
