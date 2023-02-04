Weather Drawing: Set up to surf the snow
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
This explanation will involve a little modern physics.
By Saturday afternoon, there could be a 50 degree temperature difference from the low Friday, with a high of almost 30 degrees expected in the Brainerd lakes area.
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.