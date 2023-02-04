99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Set up to surf the snow

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a snowboarder on a ski hill.
Weather drawing by Daxton Anderson of Mrs. Wangsness' first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By Daxton Anderson
February 04, 2023 08:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGEDUCATION
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Moon time is different than Earth time
This explanation will involve a little modern physics.
February 04, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Man pushing shopping carts
Weather
We’re done with the extreme cold: Temps expected to moderate this weekend
By Saturday afternoon, there could be a 50 degree temperature difference from the low Friday, with a high of almost 30 degrees expected in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 03, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Drawing of rainy weather and sunny weather.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Pick a season
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
February 03, 2023 08:15 AM
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
February 02, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal