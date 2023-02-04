By Saturday afternoon, there could be a 50 degree temperature difference from the low Friday, with a high of almost 30 degrees expected in the Brainerd lakes area.

Weather Drawing: Set up to surf the snow Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.