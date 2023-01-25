STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Sisters in winter

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of two girls in winter gear.
Weather drawing by Piper Horn of Mrs. Jerve's second grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
January 25, 2023 08:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGEDUCATION
What To Read Next
Drawing of an ice cream truck parked outside a house.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Ice cream delivery
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 24, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonas Klicker
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Some forms of aeromancy remain popular
Aeromancy refers to the art of telling the future by means of interpreting atmospheric conditions.
January 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
A drawing of owls outside a house.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Owls on the outside
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
January 23, 2023 08:15 AM
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: If the spring is dry, our region faces drought
Most of our region went into winter somewhat dry and we should expect that most of the water in the snow will be wasted.
January 21, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler