Wednesday, July 19
Weather
Weather Drawing: Smiling in the sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Addison Porter of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Addison Porter
Today at 4:27 AM
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Flag and flowers
1d ago
Weather Drawing: A flower in bloom
2d ago
Weather Drawing: Fun day of fishing
4d ago
Weather Drawing: Surprise!
5d ago
Weather Drawing: Finding the pot of gold
6d ago
Weather Drawing: A rainy day
Jul 12
Weather Drawing: A nice day at home
Jul 11
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: Our weather is getting more humid from climate change, but also from corn and beans
1d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
Drought in Brainerd area likely to be around for a while
4d ago
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
John Wheeler: Don't expect an incredible display of Northern Lights this week
6d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Get Local
Must Reads
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
·
By
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Sports
Rowing: Brainerd teams compete in 63rd Duluth Regatta
19h ago
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Mission: Impossible” sequel on mission to save box office
12h ago
·
By
Frank Lee
Arts and Entertainment
Bestselling Minnesota author Allen Eskens to discuss ‘The Stolen Hours’
14h ago
·
By
Dispatch staff report
