6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Smiling in the sunshine

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a girl standing outside in the sunshine.
Weather drawing by Addison Porter of Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Addison Porter
Today at 4:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Our weather is getting more humid from climate change, but also from corn and beans
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Mississippi River with dropping water levels showing exposed shoreline.
Weather
Drought in Brainerd area likely to be around for a while
4d ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Don't expect an incredible display of Northern Lights this week
6d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
A Brainerd rowing team competes.
Sports
Rowing: Brainerd teams compete in 63rd Duluth Regatta
19h ago
A movie poster for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Mission: Impossible” sequel on mission to save box office
12h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Allen Eskens
Arts and Entertainment
Bestselling Minnesota author Allen Eskens to discuss ‘The Stolen Hours’
14h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report