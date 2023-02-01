Weather Drawing: Snow buddies
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
All that is required is a subtle rising motion in the air or a subtle cooling of the air at cloud level.
Weekend Outlook: 27 January 2023
A blast of Arctic air will be with us throughout the weekend as temperatures will likely struggle to rise past 0°.
Some people believe that wind chill is just hype and that only the temperature and wind speed should be reported.
