Saturday, June 10
Weather
Weather Drawing: Sun setting behind a mountain
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Maizie Dobosenski of Mrs. Johnson's fourth grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
By
Maizie Dobosenski
Today at 3:27 AM
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Going for a ride
June 09, 2023 05:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Playing in the yard
June 08, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Crazy day at the beach
June 07, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Thinking of home
June 06, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Swimming with the sharks
June 05, 2023 05:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Sunflower
June 03, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Watering in the rain
June 02, 2023 07:35 AM
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: Our summers have been getting more humid
June 09, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: Wind cools in the summer, but it isn't wind chill
June 08, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
Hot and (mostly) dry weather persists
June 07, 2023 07:18 PM
·
By
Jared Piepenburg
Get Local
Must Reads
Prep
Track and Field: Pequot’s Chaney qualifies for finals in 2 events
June 09, 2023 08:37 PM
Prep
Track and Field: Mount 3rd in triple jump, 5 area athletes make finals in 1A
June 08, 2023 09:12 PM
·
By
Conrad Engstrom
Prep
Track and Field: Pierz’s Kimman, Cheney grab state hurdle titles
June 09, 2023 08:43 PM
·
By
Conrad Engstrom
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
·
By
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
