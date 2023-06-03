99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Sunflower

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a large sunflower.
Weather drawing by Tommy Austin of Mrs. Atkinson's third grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Today at 3:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Most tornadoes are not killers
June 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Thunder is the sound made by lightning
June 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Jared.JPG
Weather
A warm start to June
May 31, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson qualifies for state
June 02, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Loon nesting on Lake Hubert
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed in Aitkin and Crow Wing counties for DNR loon survey
June 02, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kindergarteners play with a parachute.
Local
Class of 2035 kicks off summer with Kinderfriend Day
June 02, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal