Wednesday, April 26
Weather
Weather Drawing: Sunset bluebird
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Lane Mielke of Mrs. Johnson's fourth grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
Lane Mielke
Today at 3:27 AM
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: A stream flows by
April 25, 2023 03:57 AM
Weather Drawing: Lightning and rain
April 24, 2023 05:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Happy Earth Day!
April 22, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Keep the world safe
April 21, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: It's Earth Week
April 20, 2023 04:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Having fun in the sun
April 19, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: A fine day
April 18, 2023 03:57 AM
Local
Flood waters set to recede on Mississippi River — for now
April 25, 2023 03:57 PM
·
By
Matt Erickson
Weather
John Wheeler: Scientists are looking for many-million-year-old ice in Antarctica
April 24, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: Several locations in region have broken winter season snow records
April 24, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
April 24, 2023 08:54 PM
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Spring Sports?
April 25, 2023 02:57 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Local
Sourcewell honors area Students of Character
April 25, 2023 09:17 AM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is my car legal to drive without the plastic bumper cover?
April 24, 2023 10:57 AM
·
By
Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
