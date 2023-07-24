Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather Drawing: Surf's up!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of aliens surfing.
Weather drawing by Ariana Beckler of Mrs. Mohs' and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class.
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: Sun dogs in summer?
26m ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: This "Dog Days" thing is kind of dumb
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dog Days of summer are here
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Must Reads
Local
Medical cannabis dispensary to locate in Baxter
22h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Local
Everyone has a chance to race up the Mississippi July 29
12h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Local
People line Hwy 371 in Baxter to honor fallen Officer Jake Wallin
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal