Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: Surprise!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of a guy with his hands up.
Weather drawing by Kinsley Torgerson of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Today at 3:57 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Don't expect an incredible display of Northern Lights this week
23h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Blue Sky Experiment
Weather
Weather Wednesday: sky color experiment
1d ago
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: How does a storm qualify as 'severe?'
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man rejects plea deal in criminal sexual assault case
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Brainerd school board members at the July 10 meeting
Local
School Board passes contested book policy
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
2d ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News