Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Saturday, August 12
📰 Legals
📺 TV
📅 Calendar
👮 In-Custody
🔥 Danger
⛳ Golf
🍽 Dining
🎣. Fishing
😎 Fun
🏡 Sales
📸 klick!
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
📺 TV
📅 Calendar
👮 In-Custody
🔥 Danger
⛳ Golf
🍽 Dining
🎣. Fishing
😎 Fun
🏡 Sales
📸 klick!
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather
Weather Drawing: The magic of unicorns
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Odessa Sandhoff of Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By
Odessa Sandhoff
Today at 3:57 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: It's a rose that grows
21h ago
Weather Drawing: A sun so bright
1d ago
Weather Drawing: Happy at home
3d ago
Weather Drawing: Camping is fun!
4d ago
Weather Drawing: Hoping for a gentle rain
5d ago
Weather Drawing: Weekend road trip
6d ago
Weather Drawing: Three bees and a bear
Aug 4
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: Lightning is just a spark, but it has many causes
16m ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Minnesota
Critical weather data coming to a Minnesota farm field near you
1d ago
·
By
Michael Johnson
Weather
Weather Wednesday: Canada's worst wildfire season on record
2d ago
·
By
Jesse Ritka
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Brainerd girl partners with VFW on Eagle Scout project
12h ago
·
By
Sue Sterling
Columns
Guest Opinion: Public school library book challenges
13h ago
·
By
Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board
Local
Mayors Prayer Breakfast features PGA pro Wally Armstrong
13h ago
·
By
Tim Speier
Local
Drought initiates water conservation effort in Brainerd
17h ago
·
By
Dispatch staff report
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.