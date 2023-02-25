99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: The snow is piling up

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of a girls looking out of the window of a house watching snow fall.
Weather drawing by Rachel Kramer of Mrs. Johnson's fourth grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
By Rachel Kramer
February 25, 2023 07:27 AM
What To Read Next
A drawing of a snow covered hill.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Piles of snow everywhere
February 24, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Max Means
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
February 23, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
A drawing of a dragon on a hill.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Mythical majesty
February 23, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report