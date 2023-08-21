Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather Drawing: The Stars and Stripes

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of the American flag.
Weather drawing by Gracie Robinson of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Gracie Robinson
Today at 4:27 AM

See More Weather Drawings!

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It has been a smoky summer
16m ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Texas is having a long, hot summer
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Hunga-Tonga eruption could increase global temperature
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman standing in front of people.
Local
State senators make stop in Brainerd
22h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Warrior Tennis
Prep
Girls Tennis: A dozen seasoned vets have Brainerd prepped for big things
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Ranchers riding horses in a field.
Local
Sunup Ranch bringing community together for Harvest Dinner
5d ago
 · 
By  Jodi Eberhardt | Pine River Watershed Alliance
052721.N.BD.Gichi-Ziibi 11.jpg
Local
School Board looks to expand alcohol policy
3d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke