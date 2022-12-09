Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: The state of 4 seasons

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of the four seasons of Minnesota.
Weather drawing by Quinn Ferry of Mrs. Wyman's second grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
Erickson, Matt
By Quinn Ferry
December 09, 2022 08:15 AM
