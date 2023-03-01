99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Weather Drawing: Thinking of spring

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of clouds dropping rain on flowers.
Weather drawing by Connor Kuepers of Mrs. Bener's second grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By Connor Kuepers
March 01, 2023 04:27 AM
