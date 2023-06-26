Weather Drawing: Thunder and lightning

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of lightning and storm clouds over a rainbow.
Weather drawing by Hadley Klicker of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Hadley Klicker
Today at 5:27 AM

