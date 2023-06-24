Weather Drawing: Time to take a trip?

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

A drawing of Mount Rushmore.
Weather drawing by Truett Katzenberger of Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Truett Katzenberger
Today at 4:27 AM

What To Read Next
Graphic showing possible rain amounts in northeastern Minnesota.
Weather
Record dry month pushes drought conditions in Brainerd lakes region
June 23, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Irrigation is causing the Earth to move
June 23, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: After 3 years of La Niña, here comes El Niño
June 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Must Reads
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Murder case continues in Mille Lacs County
June 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Intersection of a street.
Local
City looks at options to calm north Brainerd intersection
June 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Exterior of building.
Local
Brainerd drive-by shooting suspect in prison on separate charges
June 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-summer-Her-Voice.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Her Voice Magazine - Summer 2023
June 22, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal