Friday, June 2
Weather
Weather Drawing: Watering in the rain
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Brooke of Mrs. Atkinson's third grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Today at 7:35 AM
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Island in the sky
June 01, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Chance for showers
May 31, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Summer vibes
May 30, 2023 03:57 AM
Weather Drawing: Honoring the fallen
May 29, 2023 03:57 AM
Weather Drawing: Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend!
May 27, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: An explosion of color
May 26, 2023 03:27 AM
Weather Drawing: Camping season is here
May 25, 2023 03:57 AM
Weather
John Wheeler: Thunder is the sound made by lightning
June 01, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
A warm start to June
May 31, 2023 08:47 PM
·
By
Jared Piepenburg
Weather
John Wheeler: Lightning is just a big spark
May 31, 2023 05:00 AM
·
By
John Wheeler
Get Local
Must Reads
Prep
Softball: Patriots win two nail bitters to advance to state
June 01, 2023 09:33 PM
·
By
Conrad Engstrom
Prep
Area Track and Field: Rangers advance 12 to state
June 01, 2023 09:11 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
·
By
Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
