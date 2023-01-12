99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Wild woods in winter

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Drawing of woods at night in winter.
Weather drawing by Brayden Hancock of Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Brayden Hancock
January 12, 2023 08:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGEDUCATION
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dakotas are having a cold winter, but not the rest of the US
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.
January 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Vergas, MN snow curl
Weather
What makes snow curl off of the roof?
Sometimes it seems like snow can defy gravity and it makes a pretty wicked view when conditions are just right.
January 11, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Recent foggy weather does not foretell rain
The way these myths continue is through creative verification.
January 10, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Winter seems to have softened, but there is likely a lot of winter left
The La Niña is still ongoing, which means the Jet Stream will find some strong energy at some point and send some more severe winter weather into our part of the hemisphere.
January 09, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler