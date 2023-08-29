6 months – only $2
Tuesday, August 29
Weather
Weather Drawing: Wind whipping through
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Hadley Klicker of Mr. Kelm's and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Today at 3:57 AM
See More Weather Drawings!
Weather Drawing: Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
1d ago
Weather Drawing: A Minnesota sports fan
3d ago
Weather Drawing: Have a great day!
3d ago
Weather Drawing: A scary monster
5d ago
Weather Drawing: Old Glory stands tall
6d ago
Weather Drawing: Rainbow under the sun
Aug 22
Weather Drawing: The Stars and Stripes
Aug 21
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: With fall comes more windy weather
2h ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: 'The Bachelorette,' but with climate
1d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: Whatever happened to the Rocky Mountain Locust?
2d ago
·
By
John Wheeler
Get Local
Must Reads
Sports
Endurance Sports: Blankenheim, Bacigalupi bring home tri titles
1d ago
Sports
Endurance Sports: 18 firsts recorded at Kiwanis kids Tri
1d ago
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A fence of fishing line effective in deterring deer from eating plants
2d ago
·
By
Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
·
By
Theresa Bourke
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.