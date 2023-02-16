99¢/month for 3 months
Thursday, February 16
Weather
Weather Drawing: Winter returns
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Lusetta Glier of Mrs. Wangsness' first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By
Lusetta Glier
February 16, 2023 08:15 AM
