Wednesday, March 22
Weather
Weather Drawing: Wishing for warm days
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Weather drawing by Kennedy Johnson of Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
By
Kennedy Johnson
Today at 3:57 AM
