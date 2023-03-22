99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Wet, heavy snow blankets Brainerd area after storm

Quieter weather, with temperatures creeping up closer to average, is expected Thursday through the beginning of next week.

Weather graphic.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Today at 12:59 PM

BRAINERD — True spring weather is surely coming at some point — it might just have to wait a few days.

Up to 5 inches of wet, heavy snow fell late Tuesday, March 21, into Wednesday morning across the Brainerd lakes area, making for a slick morning commute for motorists.

But there is good news — quieter weather, with temperatures creeping up closer to average, is expected Thursday through the beginning of next week.

The forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s through Monday. And best of all, at this point there is no chance of precipitation in the forecast.

“We’re still slightly below normal temperatures,” which at this time of the year are in the low 40s, said Steve Gohde, hydrology program manager with the National Weather Service in Duluth. “But it’s nice because we need to slowly start chipping away at the snowpack. We don’t want to do it all at once.”

Still, the more snow northern Minnesota receives the higher the flood risk this spring. The National Weather Service in Duluth will update its flood outlook on Thursday.

“Spring run off is something we’re certainly going to be keeping an eye on,” Gohde said.

Area snowfall totals

Crosby — 5.3 inches

Baxter — 5 inches

Federal Dam — 5 inches

Merrifield — 4.8 inches

Casino (north of Pillager) — 4.6 inches

Brainerd — 4.5 inches

Pillager — 4.1 inches

Motley — 4 inches

Fort Ripley — 3.6 inches

Outing — 3.5 inches

St. Mathias — 3.5 inches

Cuyuna — 3 inches

Brainerd area forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
