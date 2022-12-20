Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winter storm watch for Brainerd area in effect until Saturday

The National Weather Service in Duluth reported blizzard conditions are possible during the watch, with the forecast calling for 3-5 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A graphic showing the timing of snow fall and wind chills.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
December 20, 2022 01:38 PM
BRAINERD — A winter storm watch was issued for the Brainerd lakes area starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, and extending through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Duluth reported blizzard conditions are possible during the watch, with the forecast calling for 3-5 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Dangerous wind chills are also expected into the weekend, and the National Weather Service in Duluth warned snow loading on trees from the past storm in combination with the high winds may cause heavy tree damage resulting in widespread power outages.

All combined, it could make Christmas travel dangerous heading into the weekend and the weather service is advising all area residents to take extreme caution when driving.

“One thing we’re highlighting is the strong winds are really going to ramp up Thursday afternoon and be strongest heading into Friday and Saturday,” said Lee Britt, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. “With those strong winds we’re expecting a lot of blowing snow. Visibility could be reduced and traveling might be difficult.”

Unlike the winter storm that dropped more than a foot of heavy, wet snow Dec. 13-15 across the Brainerd lakes area, the snow expected to start Wednesday should be lighter and fluffier because it’s accompanied by such cold air, Britt said.

“It’s not going to be the back-breaking stuff like last time around,” he said. While there may be lingering slow flurries into the weekend, Britt said the majority of the snow will fall Wednesday and Thursday.

But it’s not all doom and gloom in the weather. The forecast for the latter half of next week calls for temperatures to warm up into the 30s.

“We might even get above freezing as we head into the (New Year) weekend. We’ll see,” Britt said.

The Brainerd lakes area forecast through Christmas Day

Wednesday: Snow, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 1 degree. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Wednesday night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 7 degrees below zero. Blustery, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2 degrees below zero. Windy, with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees below zero. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday: Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 1 degree below zero. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday night: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees below zero. Windy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 3 degrees. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday night: Patchy blowing snow before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees below zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 8 degrees. Blustery, with west winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees below zero. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached by phone at 218-855-5857 or by email at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com.

